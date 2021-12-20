North East Ambulance Service Director meets with union over staff meal break row

The Director of the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) will meet with union representatives today over a row about staff meal breaks.

A temporary change in rules means workers have to go to their nearest hospital or ambulance station, rather than back to base, during their break. It's in an effort to reduce delays getting to patients.

However it's been met by criticism from the GMB union, which says crews haven't been consulted and break times are not responsible for waits and delays.

NEAS say a recent review of meal break arrangements over a three-day period found emergency crews could potentially be unavailable for nearly 60 hours due to the travelling time associated with returning to their base station for their breaks – equivalent to being able to respond to 37 additional incidents a day.

The ambulance service has been at 'REAP level 4' - the highest status of operational alert, since July due to increased demand and say this is the reason for introducing a temporary measure in the New Year to try and improve this whilst it continues to operate at the highest level of escalation.

The change, which comes into effect on Monday, 3 January 2022, until 31 March 2022, will see ambulance staff being asked to stand down for a break at hospital or their nearest ambulance station rather than return to base.

In return, staff will receive a £5 payment for each break they take away from their base location.

But GMB are urging NEAS to reconsider the move.

Mickey Hunt, GMB Organiser, said: “Thanks to the perfect storm of the pandemic, staff shortages and the recent three per cent pay award, which in real terms in a pay cut, GMB members in North East Ambulance have never been so demoralised.

“This announcement is yet another kick in the teeth and they are furious.

“Ambulance crews are waiting hours and hours to hand over patients over to hospitals.

“Telling them to go and eat in McDonalds won’t solve that. It’s deeply unprofessional and a covid risk.

"This new policy is being implemented without fully consulting workers and is potentially detrimental to our members, with regards to health and safety, infection and prevention control, mental health and physical well being.

We are making these temporary changes to reduce the risk of patients being harmed by ambulance delays. The safety of patients and our staff is our top priority and the evidence is overwhelming that making this temporary change will allow us to see more patients quicker and reduce the potential harm that occurs when there are long waits for an ambulance. Vicky Court, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, NEAS

Vicky Court, deputy chief operating officer of NEAS continued: “This is not a permanent change. It will only last over winter up to the end of March while we continue to experience the enormous pressures upon our service.

“In a bid to try and avoid these delays, crews are often sent late for their breaks, impacting on their health and wellbeing, so we think this temporary measure will also improve the wellbeing of some of our staff who have not been able to take a proper break for several hours because the distances they have to travel back to their base location.”