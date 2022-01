Sam Fender is urging people to buy copies of The Big Issue at a time of crisis for the magazine's vendors as high streets are emptying due to the Covid surge.

The 27-year-old musician from North Shields is friends with an ex-vendor from his local area, Earl John Charlton.

The pair see each other "nearly every other day" when, on the way to his studio, Fender passes Charlton's workplace, the charity North East Homeless.

Fender has described Charlton as "a diamond, a true hero, a man of the people", adding his empathy has helped him through the problems he has experienced with his voice over the last year.

He is now calling on people to support sellers, who are homeless or vulnerably housed people, amid Plan B restrictions and emptier high streets.

If you walk past anybody selling The Big Issue, please go and buy it, because it really does help people change their lives for the better. And it's got loads of good stuff in it. Sam Fender

Christmas would usually be the busiest time of the year for Big Issue sellers, who are self-employed and buy magazines for £2 before selling them on for £4 and cannot work from home.

Christmas is usually the best time for Big Issue sellers like this one. Credit: PA

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, added: "Once again we find ourselves in the sticky stuff."

We thank Sam wholeheartedly for his support. Please do as he asks and buy a copy of the magazine from your local vendor and if you can't then please subscribe online and help someone living in poverty to lift themselves up and out. Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue

On 18 December, Fender was announced as a nominee in three 2022 Brit Awards categories.