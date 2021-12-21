Play video

A Teesside mum says she had to fight for answers following the death of her teenage son, who took his own life at a children's home.

In March 2019, Oliver Brassington-Weston - who was just sixteen and had ADHD - was found dead in his room at a Witherslack Group children's home in Lancashire.

He had been placed there for his own safety.

No words can explain it. Every day is empty because he had such an infectious personality. It's heartbreaking. You think one day he will come back but it is not going to happen. Zarin Weston, Oliver’s mother

Zarin and Oliver

In January, a 25-minute inquest was held into Oliver's death, but his family said questions remained unanswered and pushed for another.

Last week, a seven-day inquest at Preston Coroners Court concluded.

The court heard Oliver had self harmed and talked about suicide in the weeks before his death.

The coroner said staff at the children's home acted in a timely and appropriate manner, and could not have prevented his death.

He has, however, written a letter of concern to the group to address issues with risk assessments and has asked improvements to be made.

Zarin Weston has repeated her calls for risk assessments to be treated more seriously.

I'm wanted them to actually follow risk assessments. It's not just a piece of paper. It's not a ticking box exercise. Zarin Weston, Oliver's mother

The Witherslack Group offered their condolences to Oliver's family in a statement, which said:

"The death of Oliver Brassington-Weston is a tragedy and we would like to share our deepest condolences with Oliver’s family and friends. Oliver was a wonderful young person and his death has had a significant impact on all those who cared deeply for him during his time in care.

"The coroner’s report acknowledges that the circumstances of this event were unforeseeable and neither the home nor its staff could have prevented it.

"These circumstances have been thoroughly examined as part of a continuous internal review of our policies, practices and risk assessments and we remain committed to maintaining the absolute highest standards of care."

The coroner has also issued Ofsted, the national schools regulator, with a Regulation 28 - also known as a Prevention of Future Deaths Report.

Following Oliver’s death Ofsted visited the care home and stated the home had breached three regulations.

Dr James Aderley, Senior Coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen said the visit was ‘deficient.’

He said certain documentation had not been considered by the Ofsted inspector and that available evidence had been misinterpreted.

He said it was accepted by Ofsted none of the breaches could be sustained against the Home.