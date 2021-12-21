Play video

Report by Simon O'Rourke

Lee Johnson has spoken of his team's excitement to be facing top flight Arsenal in the quarter final of the League Cup.

The Sunderland head coach travels down to North London for the clash, his side representing the only non-Premier League outfit remaining in competition.

Despite reaching the final twice, the Black Cats have never lifted the trophy.

They enter the tie in good form - with an unbeaten run of seven games taking them to third place in the League.

But so do Arsenal, who are fresh off the back of a 4-1 victory against Leeds. Johnson is under no illusion that his team are far from favourites, but looks forward to the game nonetheless.

"It’s a really big game for the players," he said on Tuesday. "It’s obviously a top stage to be playing on and something that everyone’s looking forward to - to go and give her our best.”

It’s a really good environment for us to play in and I think whatever we’re going to take massive learnings in this game, in terms of the quality of Arsenal but also testing ourselves against these elite teams. Lee Johnson, Sunderland AFC head coach

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his team are treating the tie with great caution given Sunderland's League Two form.

They’re consistently winning in the league so they have the habit of winning… I’m expecting them to come here with no fear and try to have a good go at us. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager

Johnson said an unnamed player returned a positive Covid test on Monday and will miss the tie.

On-loan forward Leon Dajaku is doubtful after suffering a knock at the weekend.Arsenal are likely to be without defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.