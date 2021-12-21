Toddler Grace Westwood, who was fitted with the UK’s first mobile Berlin heart, visited Santa for the first time.

The two-year-old from Birmingham is currently on the urgent waiting list for a heart transplant after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in March 2020.

She was previously unable to leave her hospital ward often, as her Berlin heart pump was powered by a large heavy machine with a battery life of 20 to 30 minutes unplugged.

But in May she was fitted with a portable driving unit which operates the pump assisting blood flow to the heart and was the first child in the UK to receive it.

Watch Helen Ford's report from June 2021

Play video

At the time, her family were just looking forward to being able to take Grace on a walk. But on Monday 20 December she was able to visit Santa for the first time.

It came as a surprise one day. They told us they were planning to take Grace to see Santa, we just broke down and cried. We’ve been able to go out to the park, have picnics – weather dependant – but this would be her first trip out of the hospital grounds since we have been on the unit and without the machine it just wouldn’t have been possible. Becci Westwood, Grace's mother

The trip required meticulous planning in order to keep Grace safe, which included looking at the environment, power supply, infection control, and who she would come into contact with.

Credit: NHS

We are always keen to push boundaries for our patients, and when our children’s physiotherapist, Karen Caulfield and nurse specialist, Claire McGraith, came to me with the idea to take Grace to visit Santa, at first I was worried about the risk. But we set to work on how we could make this happen. Dr Emma Simpson, consultant in paediatric cardiovascular intensive care medicine

Staff at Fenwick were treated as NHS staff and required full Covid-19 immunisation and to carry out lateral flow tests before the visit.

In addition to these measures, transport for Grace had to be arranged so that if needed, she could receive urgent care, Dr Simpson said:

"NECTAR had got in touch with us to say that their off-duty staff had offered to help with the visit.

"The team decorated the ambulance with fairy lights pictures of Santa, and we all dressed in coordinated Christmas outfits – they really made the journey special.”

Credit: NHS

Grace’s older brother Josh, was also able to join for the visit to Santa, as part of an important milestone her.

Becci and Josh went last year to look at the Fenwick Christmas windows, but to be able to go to go into the grotto to see Santa as a family was really special. I thought because Grace hadn’t been outside of the hospital in an environment like that she’d be upset - but she loved every minute. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped organise this magical time. Darren Westwood, Grace's dad

Grace's trip to Fenwick's was supported by the Children's Heart Unit Fund and Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

Currently, home to Grace is ward 23 at the Freeman Hospital where she is on the urgent waiting list for a heart transplant while parents Darren and Becci have moved from Birmingham to Newcastle, to spend as much time as possible with her.