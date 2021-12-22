Cash machine ripped from shop wall in County Durham

Investigations are underway after a cash machine was ripped from a wall of a shop in County Durham.

It happened at the Co-op on Durham Road in Bowburn last night (21 December).

The company says the store is currently closed while the damage is assessed and that they will reopen as soon as possible.

The shop has been cordoned off Credit: ITV News

In a statement, a spokesperson for Co-op said: "We can confirm there was an incident at our Bowburn store on Durham Road on the evening of Tuesday 21 December.

"The police are investigating and we would urge anyone with any information to come forward.

"The store is currently closed while we assess the damage caused and we will reopen as soon as possible to continue to serve our customers and the local community".