A man has been convicted of stabbing his brother to death in a drunken rage after a row at their family home in Sunderland.

William Campbell stabbed his younger brother Samuel in the chest after an argument in the garden of their Silksworth home back in June.

William, 26, told officers his brother was “coming at him” which led to him getting a knife from the kitchen, removing its sheath and fatally stabbing 25-year-old Samuel.

Samuel was pronounced dead at the scene and William was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

William, of Stokesley, North Yorkshire, denied murdering Samuel - claiming his brother impaled himself on the blade during the row.

The jury rejected his claims and following a week-long trial at Newcastle Crown Court, William was found guilty of murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in the New Year on 5 January.