Middlesbrough Council is investigating what it calls 'one of the worst' fly-tipping incidents it has seen.

The large-scale mess included building materials, household appliances and even specialist waste such as asbestos.

At the site of the former Turford Social Club on Turford Avenue in Brambles Farm, buildings have also been filled with waste and set on fire.

A specialist waste removal company had been brought in to clear the site.

Credit: Middlesbrough Council

Evidence from the site has been linked to people in Middlesbrough, Stockton and Redcar and Cleveland, who are assisting the council with the investigation.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "We want to send a clear message out to the individuals or company that is responsible for these offences that we will locate you and we will take robust enforcement action. This includes seizing vehicles used in these offences and putting you before the court.

We take all reports of fly-tipping seriously and will leave no stone unturned in investigating - but this is undoubtedly one of the worst we've ever seen in Middlesbrough. Andy Preston, Middlesbrough Mayor

He continued, "Fly-tipping is a serious crime that blights the quality of life for the environment and local people".