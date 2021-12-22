A cat had a very close call after a house fire in Northumberland ripped through a family's kitchen this weekend.

The aptly named Sooty was pulled from the blaze in Northumberland - shocking images depict black floors and ceiling as well as a completely destroyed stove top and work surfaces.

Damage to the house after the fire Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire Service

The pictures also show soot and rubble left by the flames.

Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire Service

The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighter Scott and Firefighter Foster were certainly feline festive when they rescued the aptly named Sooty the cat from a house fire at the weekend.

Thankfully all residents including the gorgeous Sooty are safe and sound, thanks to Consett Greens the fire was contained to the kitchen of the cottage. County Durham and Darlington Fire Service

"The cause of the fire was accidental but is a reminder to ALWAYS keep an eye on your oven and hob when cooking and always make sure your smoke alarms are working".