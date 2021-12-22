Fire crews rescue aptly named 'Sooty' the cat from house blaze in Northumberland

22.12.21 cat house fire County Durham and Darlington Fire Service
Firefighter Scott & Firefighter Foster with Sooty the Cat Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire Service

A cat had a very close call after a house fire in Northumberland ripped through a family's kitchen this weekend.

The aptly named Sooty was pulled from the blaze in Northumberland - shocking images depict black floors and ceiling as well as a completely destroyed stove top and work surfaces.

Damage to the house after the fire Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire Service

The pictures also show soot and rubble left by the flames.

Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire Service

The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighter Scott and Firefighter Foster were certainly feline festive when they rescued the aptly named Sooty the cat from a house fire at the weekend.

"The cause of the fire was accidental but is a reminder to ALWAYS keep an eye on your oven and hob when cooking and always make sure your smoke alarms are working".