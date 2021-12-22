Fire crews rescue aptly named 'Sooty' the cat from house blaze in Northumberland
A cat had a very close call after a house fire in Northumberland ripped through a family's kitchen this weekend.
The aptly named Sooty was pulled from the blaze in Northumberland - shocking images depict black floors and ceiling as well as a completely destroyed stove top and work surfaces.
The pictures also show soot and rubble left by the flames.
The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighter Scott and Firefighter Foster were certainly feline festive when they rescued the aptly named Sooty the cat from a house fire at the weekend.
"The cause of the fire was accidental but is a reminder to ALWAYS keep an eye on your oven and hob when cooking and always make sure your smoke alarms are working".