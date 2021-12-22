Storm Arwen: The families who won't be home for Christmas

Play video

Video report by ITV Tyne Tees' Tom Barton

Several families are preparing to spend Christmas in hotels and other temporary accommodation after their homes were severely damaged by Storm Arwen.

The first named storm of the season saw 100mph winds batter the region earlier this month.

Sheila Johnson's house in Blackhall Rocks, County Durham, had its roof blown off, meaning she'll be spending the festive period at the nearby White House Hotel in Peterlee.

It's quite heartbreaking really. We can't have a Christmas like we normally have. I've got my Christmas tree up, stood in the middle of the room and no-one's there. Sheila Johnson

Sheila and her husband Bob have been told they mustn't even go inside until essential repairs have been carried out. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sheila and her husband Bob, who have lived in their home for 17 years, have been told they mustn't even go inside until essential repairs have been carried out.

And their problems don't end there - since being away from their home, Bob's health has suffered.

I just want to be in my own home - back to normal. Sheila Johnson

Sheila has put up a small Christmas tree in her hotel room. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sheila is hoping to spend Christmas Day with family, but for now her only festive cheer comes from a small tree in the corner of her hotel room.