Video report by ITV Tyne Tees' Emily Reader

Aside from the presents and the big dinner, for many Christmas is really about the birth of a baby some two thousand years ago.

Well, one family on Wearside are sticking to that tradition, by celebrating not one newborn, not even two, but three.

The Lindsay family from Houghton-le-Spring are spending their first festive season with their incredibly rare triplets, Abel Jay, Asher James and Azariah Joseph.

The identical boys were conceived naturally and came as quite a surprise to mum Amy and dad Alex.

The sonographer first said it was twins, and I looked at Amy and she started welling up a bit. I did too. I was like, oh my goodness, but I said no there is two of us, we've got two sets of hands, we'll be ok. Alex Lindsay, dad

Alex and heavily pregnant Amy with Zion and Elijah. Credit: Family photo

The couple also have two older sons, Elijah, aged 4 and Zion, aged 2.

The arrival of triplet boys almost doubled the size of the Lindsay family overnight.

Mum Amy said her initial reaction to the unexpected news that she was expecting triplets was concern over how to evenly spread attention across five children.

Initially I thought, how am I going to hold them all, how am I going to comfort them all, so it was a lot of shock, because we've already got the two boys. Welcoming another 3 at the same time, it was such a surprise but we were over the moon, there are so many happy moments. Amy, mum

The chances of having naturally conceived identical triplets is incredibly rare.

While the exact odds are difficult to work out, it's believed you're statistically more likely to win the lottery.

The family feel like they bagged the jackpot, as Amy's past medical history dashed the chances of the couple being able to have children naturally.

Amy went through treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma in her twenties, making these bundles of joy even more miraculous.