Woman hurt after car smashes through shop front in Whitley Bay

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car smashed through a shop window in Whitley Bay.Emergency services responded to the incident on Station Road at around 8am today and part of the street has since been cordoned off.The shutters of Kings and Dukes clothes shop were left crumpled, with debris on the pavement.

Emergency Services at the scene Credit: NCJM

North Tyneside Council have also attended the scene to assess the damage.

The driver of the car was treated by paramedics before she was taken to hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.