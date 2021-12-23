Anti-vaccination protesters who were hoping to "serve papers" on ex-footballer Alan Shearer dropped the letters off at the wrong house.

The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged people to get the booster in a video promoted by the Premier League.

In the clip, Shearer said: "We all want to keep safe on a matchday and the best way we can protect ourselves and other people is to get vaccinated."

This post led anti-vaccination protesters to film themselves on Wednesday outside an address near Newcastle which they believed to be his family home.

In the video they shared on social media, three men and a woman, plus someone recording the scene, gathered outside a gated property. After pressing an electronic buzzer, one of them posted documents into an external letterbox.

It is not clear what the papers contained, but anti-vaccination protesters normally share templates of supposed legal documents which they film themselves depositing.

The man who posted the documents says on the video:

Everyone is going to get this, every celebrity, sick of yous. Anti-vaccination protester

"Just causing more trouble for us, lies, all lying.

"That's the truth in that letterbox there, in Alan Shearer's f****** house."

But a comment made on the group's Facebook post suggested Shearer no longer lived at the property.

Northumbria Police said it had no involvement in the incident.