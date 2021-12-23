Play video

Chloe Shotton will spend Christmas behind bars after she was seen on CCTV pushing a rag through a letterbox before setting it alight.

Emergency crews were called to an address in North Shields on July 31 after the occupant of the house woke up to find her fire alarms blaring and hall filled with smoke.

Front door of victim's house Credit: Northumbria Police

Officers were quick to investigate how the fire started - and with the help of the resident's CCTV managed to identify the culprit committing the offence.

Shotton, 23, of Hartside Crescent, Backworth was arrested on suspicion of arson within 11 minutes of the 999 call. She was charged on the same day and was remanded in custody.

11 minutes to arrest Shotton after the 999 call

Yesterday she was sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting arson with the intent to endanger life.

She was also given a lifetime restraining order stopping her from contacting her victim.

Detective Constable Callum Dixon of Northumbria Police, who led the investigation said he welcomed Shotton's custodial sentence.

He said: “The excellent footage provided by the victim irrefutably proved Shotton was responsible for starting the fire, and that meant officers were able to arrest her within minutes of the 999 call coming in.

“Her dangerous actions could easily have resulted in numerous fatalities. Shotton endangered the lives of those inside this property, including a child, as well as those in neighbouring properties.

I am therefore pleased that the severity of this offence has been recognised in this custodial term Detective Constable Callum Dixon, Northumbria Police

“I would like to thank the victim in this case for keeping her cool during what must have been a very frightening ordeal and being able to quickly provide us with CCTV.

“This allowed our officers to act quickly, ensuring that Shotton was swiftly tracked down and brought to justice for her crimes.”