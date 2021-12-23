Lost Voice Guy hosts comedy special on Christmas Eve

Play video

Our reporter Katie Cole caught up with Lost Voice Guy Lee Ridley

From the comedy circuit on Tyneside, to Britain's Got Talent stage, to a prime-time Christmas special - it's been a whirlwind few years for Consett comedian Lee Ridley.

Better known as Lost Voice Guy, Lee who has Cerebal Palsy, captured the attention, hearts and laughs of the British public when he was crowned winner of BGT 2018 and won a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

Three years on, after making his name on a primetime show, Lee is hosting his own. His name will be up in lights - literally - as he fronts a star-studded comedy special on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Lee spoke to ITV Tyne Tees from his home, where he's been self-isolating before Christmas, after contracting Covid-19. He hopes the show will "break down barriers" and wants to see more disabled people being portrayed in a positive light.

I get first-hand experience of facing an audience, who weren't sure about the disabled bloke on stage. But by the end of the night, they had forgotten about all of that and social anxiety, and were just enjoying someone telling jokes for a living" Lost Voice Guy

The BGT winner will share the stage with several comedy stars Credit: ITV

ITV said viewers are in for a "special night of stand-up, chat and sacks of cheer" as host Lost Voice Guy will be joined by "the Father Christmas of comedy Bill Bailey, cheeky elf Rosie Jones, the cracking Omid Djalili and festive treat Joel Dommett."

Christmas Comedy Club airs on ITV at 10:30pm.