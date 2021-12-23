Middlesbrough in the running to get city status in 2022

Middlesbrough is one of 39 towns that will compete for city status next year.

The competition is being run as part of the celebrations for the Queen's 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

It's hoped winning would boost local communities and opportunities.

Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is an exciting chance for local areas to become cities and level up opportunities for all. As well as fostering local pride and potential, this competition is a great way to mark Her Majesty's 70 year reign. Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary

An expert panel will work with Ministers to make recommendations, before being approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

Winning city status can provide a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there.

Applicants were asked to talk about the distinct identity and community which they felt meant that their area deserved to become a city, as well as the royal associations of their area.

The final decision will be taken in spring 2022 and announced shortly afterwards as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.