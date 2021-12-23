The region’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign continues to break records, with more than 4 million people in the North East and Yorkshire coming forward for their booster jabs, NHS figures show.

“In total, 16.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been delivered across our region since the launch of the NHS vaccination programme 12 months ago,” said Dr Yvette Oade, clinical lead of the regional vaccination programme.

“The public’s response has been tremendous, with thousands of people getting their booster jabs at vaccination centres such as Yorkshire Event Centre in North Yorkshire, Newcastle Racecourse and Nightingale North East"

Almost 800,000 booster jabs were delivered at some 540 vaccination sites across the North East and Yorkshire in the seven days from 13 December. Within the region those booster figures breakdown as:

Humber Coast and Vale 169,784

North Cumbria and North East 268,235

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw 150,128

West Yorkshire 201,221.

A top-up, or booster dose of vaccine significantly improves your protection against the Omicron strain, preventing around 75% of people getting any Covid symptoms. To anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, please come forward as soon as you’re eligible for your booster jab. In the coming days walk-in opportunities will be available at most of our vaccination sites. Dr Yvette Oade, clinical lead of the regional vaccination programme

Every adult over 18 is eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccination following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

With some sites busy, the best way to guarantee your jab is to book it through the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

People can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find their nearest walk-in site.

The National Booking Service is also open for 12 to 15-year-olds to get their second Covid-19 jab.

All eligible will be able to book their second jab online if they had their first dose more than 12 weeks ago, in line with updated guidance from the JCVI.