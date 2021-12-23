Detectives investigating the death of a man in Houghton-le-Spring have charged two more teenagers with murder.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court today.

Northumbria Police received a report at 9:30pm on October 16 of an 'altercation' near the Britannia Inn on Newbottle Street.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found Jack Woodley, 19, severely injured.

Jack Woodley Credit: Family photo

The teenager, who was originally from Durham, was taken to hospital but passed away from his injuries the following night.

In October, seven teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, were charged with murder.

Following new evidence, another 15 year old man was arrested in November and charged with murder.