"You are loved and adored more than you will ever know" - the heartbroken family of a teenager have paid tribute to their "gorgeous boy" as thousands of pounds have been raised in his memory.

Harvey McWilliams lost his life on Tuesday after a tragic incident on the railway tracks in Darlington.

The 18 year old was a talented footballer was described by his club as someone who was "always smiling and encouraging others".

Touching tributes flooded social media with more than £5,000 being been raised to support his family with funeral costs within just six hours. Additional funds are being donated to mental health charities.

Sunderland AFC was Harvey's love but he also attended matches to watch his home team Darlington FC play. He recently adopted Exeter FC after moving to the city for university earlier this year.

A talented footballer himself, Harvey played for Darlington All-stars, Blackwell Rangers, Darlington FC Academy and most recently, Exeter Panthers AFC.

Harvey McWilliams, Footballer, Darlington FC Credit: Evening Gazette

In a tribute dedicated to her son, Harvey's mum Kelly wrote on Facebook: "Absolutely heartbroken. Our gorgeous boy gained his angel wings today. Gone far too soon. Luke, Michael, Brenda and I are devastated.

She said: Thank you for all messages, we need a bit of space to take it all in. Harvey McWilliams you are loved and adored more than you'll ever know."

As Harvey's family start to plan a funeral for their 18 year old just days before Christmas, a Go Fund Me page was set up in the teenager's memory.

In a matter of hours the initial target of £2,000 was topped by fundraisers as a community comes out to support the family.

"Loved by many, Harvey, was always smiling, adored by his family and friends and he will be missed forever Tori Gill, Fundraiser

Gill went on to explain: "I've set this [fundraiser] up with permission from Harvey's family to raise funds to help towards various things such as funeral costs and to help his family in general.

"It will also be nice for any extra money raised to be given to support any mental health charities which were close to the family's heart. I've set is at £2,000 but the more that can be raised the better."

Posting on Facebook, Exeter Panthers AFC Seniors wrote: "At 4am this morning, we received a heartbreaking message to tell us that Harvey McWilliams, who had travelled back home for Christmas to be with his family, had tragically passed away."At just 18 years of age, his influence on and off the pitch was massive - always smiling, encouraging those around him and playing with a passion that was evident in every challenge, in every game.

"He is a huge loss as a son, brother, player and a friend.

"Rest in Peace Harvey, you will be forever loved and missed in Exeter, forever in our hearts and prayers."