Durham Cathedral held its very first Christmas Eve service since the start of the pandemic with the public in attendance in-person.

The service, The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, highlighted the Christmas season and included a liturgy, readings, and music sung by Durham Cathedral Choir.

The cathedral enforced strict covid measures to ensure everyone's safety ahead of the service.

Visitors must wear a face covering inside Durham Cathedral unless exempt, in line with current UK law Durham Cathedral

The cathedral continued its tradition of beginning the service in darkness.

From the darkness the voice of a solo chorister rises, singing the first verse of Once in Royal David's City.

Service at Durham Cathedral

Throughout the service the Christmas story was told with the cathedral choir singing music to celebrate the occasion.