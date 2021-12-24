Emergency Service across the North East have taken to social media to wish members of the public a safe and merry Christmas today.

Many people will spend the day reuniting with family members, eating, drinking and being merry with loved ones.

The North East Ambulance Service, Cleveland Police and Northumbria Police were amongst those who had many well wishes to share on Twitter.

Olly Smith, Ambulance care assistant at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) will be working his first ever Christmas today. Mr Smith will be assisting patients with safe-care and transport to and from hospital on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

He said in a tweet posted by the NEAS: "Enjoy your Christmas, have a really good year and hopefully I won't see you at all over the next few weeks."

In a lively post by County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service, they wished the public a merry Christmas saying: "We hope you have a very merry Christmas tomorrow folks, please stay safe and enjoy!"

The same sentiments were echoed by Northumbria Police who wished the public a safe and merry Christmas. They also went on to explain that they would be available if the people need their help.

The importance of keeping safe was further emphasised by Cleveland PoliceCleveland Police who seized the opportunity to warn people of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They said in a tweet: "Help us to help those who really need us by sticking to your limits and making plans in advance to get home."