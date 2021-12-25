Hundreds of dinners have been delivered to elderly, vulnerable and lonely people in Middlesbrough this Christmas.

For the second year in a row, Middlesbrough Council and Oven restaurant on Linthorpe Road teamed up to make 500 Christmas dinners.

Staff from Oven began preparing the meals on Wednesday, with council officers and volunteers going out to deliver the meals.

Tarek Thoma, owner of Oven, said he was happy to make the generous contribution. He said: "We've been very busy in the restaurant so we are very lucky and just want to give a little back."

It's Christmas and we need to be there for each other. We do what we can for our community. Tarek Thoma, owner of Oven.

Marion Walker, Middlesbrough Council's Head of Stronger Communities, said: "It has been a fantastic effort by a lot of people to make this happen.

"We'd like to say thank you to Tarek and his team who have done an absolutely amazing job once again in preparing and contributing the Christmas dinners which look delicious and also to all of our staff and volunteers who have made the deliveries."

We also hope that all those who receive a Christmas dinner really enjoy them and have a merry Christmas. Marion Walker, Middlesbrough Council's Head of Stronger Communities.