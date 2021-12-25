Hundreds of Christmas dinners delivered to elderly and vulnerable people in Middlesbrough
Hundreds of dinners have been delivered to elderly, vulnerable and lonely people in Middlesbrough this Christmas.
For the second year in a row, Middlesbrough Council and Oven restaurant on Linthorpe Road teamed up to make 500 Christmas dinners.
Tarek Thoma, owner of Oven, said he was happy to make the generous contribution. He said: "We've been very busy in the restaurant so we are very lucky and just want to give a little back."
Marion Walker, Middlesbrough Council's Head of Stronger Communities, said: "It has been a fantastic effort by a lot of people to make this happen.
"We'd like to say thank you to Tarek and his team who have done an absolutely amazing job once again in preparing and contributing the Christmas dinners which look delicious and also to all of our staff and volunteers who have made the deliveries."