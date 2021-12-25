South Tyneside care home receives over 3,000 Christmas cards for residents

A care home on South Tyneside has received over 3,000 Christmas cards for its residents after an appeal to raise Christmas spirits.

Christmas cards were sent from groups, schools and families from as far away as New York, following the appeal by staff at Roseway House in Jarrow.

Dawn Lyon, Lifestyle Support Lead at Roseway House, said: “Our Christmas card appeal exceeded any expectations we had – to date our residents have received over 3,000 cards and tokens of good wishes.

Our local community, as well as those further afield, have shown us that their Christmas spirit is alive and strong no matter what is going on and it has really touched us here at Roseway House. Dawn Lyon.

Residents were sent cards, drawings and some presents by families, groups and school children. Credit: Roseway House

Emma Barker, a carer at the home, said: “Our post box has been full almost every day.

"On behalf of all of the residents and staff at Roseway House, we want to say a huge thank you to each and every person who has responded to our appeal – it’s been truly heart-warming.”