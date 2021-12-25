Play video

Video report by Emily Reader.

A group of volunteers have been spreading some festive cheer to refugees who are spending their first Christmas in the North East.

Northumberland County of Sanctuary group has been collecting donations and toys to ensure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Baffraw is from Iran - this will be her family's first Christmas here in Ashington. She said: "As a refugee, there's not many money for Christmas or gifts for children."

100 refugee families in the area are receiving gifts from Northumberland County of Sanctuary.

The volunteer-led group works closely with the Red Cross to welcome refugees and help them adapt to life in the UK.

Zara Galaeya was supported by the group when she moved to Ashington 3 years ago with her two children. Now she volunteers to help others.

She said: "When you're far from your friends and your family, and when someone leaves a little present for you because they care about you and they are welcoming you, it is very important, it warms your heart and it's so nice."