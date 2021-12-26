A man arrested after weapon attack on Teesside during Christmas Eve

A man has been arrested after a man was attacked with a weapon on Teesside during Christmas Eve.

Cleveland Police said it took place in the Walker Street/Peel Street area in Thornaby at around 3.40pm.

A man in his 20s was assaulted by someone using a weapon and the victim sustained severe injuries.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.