Murder investigation launched following death of a man near Houghton-le-Spring

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in a suspected Christmas Day assault near Houghton-le-Spring.

Emergency services were alerted around 11.20pm that a man had been injured at an address on Sunderland Road in Newbottle.

A man in his 30s was found and had sustained a serious injury. He later died at the scene.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: "All parties are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

"Officers remain in the area as they continue their investigation and I’d encourage anybody with any concerns to speak to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website, or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211225-0752.