Over 500 homes and businesses have been left without power in County Durham due to the snow.

Northern Powergrid announced on social media that 536 premises have been affected by the outage, and 951 people have had their power restored in the DH8 postcode.

Northern Powergrid said that it expects power to be fully restored by 3:30pm.

A yellow weather warning for snow had been in place for parts of the North East and North Yorkshire, including Consett on Boxing Day.