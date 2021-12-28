Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed the Magpies may ask to postpone their match against Everton on Thursday due to injuries and covid cases amongst the squad.

It comes after the Magpies were held to a one-all draw against Manchester United at St James' Park last night.

The result leaves Newcastle second from bottom in the Premier League but Howe believes it was his sides best performance since taking charge in November.

The Newcastle boss declined to give details of the extent of the coronavirus outbreak, but asked how the picture looked for Thursday, when he will need a minimum of 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper available, he said: "We will try and get the game on".

It's a simple process of counting the bodies, but we just need to count the cost of tonight. We need to count the bodies after tonight. Eddie Howe, NUFC boss

Everton, managed by former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, have not played since December 16 as a result of their own selection problems.