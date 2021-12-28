Sunderland AFC’s home fixture against Fleetwood Town in the new year has been postponed.

The opponents informed the EFL they would be unable to fulfil the scheduled fixture at the Stadium of Light on January 2 due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

It's one of a number of professional games being rescheduled with clubs being unable to form a team.

All at SAFC wish those affected a full and timely recovery. Sunderland AFC

The fixture will now be rescheduled and original tickets will remain valid.

SAFC's fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on December 30 December is still due to go ahead.