The family of a Northumberland woman are appealing for help to get her back to Britain after she was injured in a balcony fall in Thailand.

Jill Dodds, who is a teacher, sustained serious spinal injuries when she fell around 20 feet at an end of term party on 18 December.

The 47-year-old has been left with no use of her legs or hands, and currently needs full-time care.

Credit: Family photo

Her family is now raising money to get Jill back to the North East as soon as she is fit enough to travel.

Sister Katie Breeze said she felt "numb" after hearing the news, with the situation being made more difficult by Jill being so far away.She said: "I felt really numb at first, it was just unbelievable. We just feel helpless at the moment. We've been talking to Jill as much as we can but it's hard being this far away.

"They don't know about long-term damage at the moment. We were initially told it would take two years before she would be walking again but we just don't know."

A friend of the family, Leigh Hawkes, set up a Go Fund Me page on behalf of Jill's sisters Katie and Nicola with the money raised going towards hospital bills and getting Jill home.

It's been really surprising how many people have helped us even people we don't know and all the messages we've had. Everything helps. Katie Breeze

The family said they are "overwhelmed" by the support they have received so far with more than £10,000 already raised in just a few days.