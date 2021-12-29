Man arrested for possessing air rifle in County Durham on Christmas day

Armed police were called to a house in Darlington on Christmas day following reports of a man carrying a fire-arm and causing damages to two windows.

Officers were called at around 2:15pm to reports of a man causing damage to two windows at a house in Jedburgh Drive.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following the incident for fighting and possessing an air rifle.

Durham Constabulary also confirmed that no-one was injured.

"The man was taken to Darlington custody and transported back to prison on Boxing Day where he was wanted on recall."

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.