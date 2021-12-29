Man charged with Christmas Day murder on Wearside

Play video

Video report by Katie Cole.

A man has appeared at Newcastle Crown Court charged with murdering a man on Wearside on Christmas Day.

Adam Jenkins from Sunderland Road in Newbottle is accused of killing Simon Birch.

Father-of-two Simon Birch died following an alleged assault at a home in Newbottle.

34-year-old Jenkins was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on 24th January.

Simon Birch was found injured at an address on Sunderland Road at 11:20pm on Saturday. He died at the scene.

Police said his injuries were thought to have been caused by a blade.

Family liaison officers are now supporting the victim's family.

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 101 or use Northumbria Police’s Tell Us Something page on their website.