Police are appealing to help locate a family member of a man who was found dead in York last week.

Derrick Matthews, 62, was found dead on Saturday December 18 at the Changing Lives centre in Union Terrace.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, North Yorkshire Police said.

Next of kin details held at the time were for Derrick’s brother who resided in Essex. Officers tried to contact him - but were unsuccessful.

Police are now trying to trace the brother or other known next of kin of Mr Matthews.

The brother of Derrick Matthews or anyone with information can make contact, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact the Coroner’s Office on 01609 643614.