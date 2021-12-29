Woman rescued after falling at North Yorkshire tourist spot

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team rescued a woman yesterday morning (28 December) who fell and injured herself at a North Yorkshire tourist spot.

The team went to Roseberry Topping hill at around 11:45am after a local farmer reported that a woman had slipped.

A Rescue Land Rover was dispatched and other Team Members were called at Aireyholme Farm near Great Ayton.

The farmer was on scene with the injured woman, and with assistance from his tractor, the land rover made its way across the wet fields to the Shooting Box close to where she was located.

Team members and paramedics treated the woman for her injury and transferred her to the YAS Road Ambulance.

16 Team Members were involved in the rescue with two others coordinating the incident from home.