Youngest female Atlantic rower from Thirsk reflects on her year

Jasmine Harrison from Thirsk made headlines back in February when she became the youngest woman to row 3,000 miles - solo - across the Atlantic.

She's been reflecting on her year, and gave us a hint of what might be next:

Life has changed for me over the past 12 months. This time last year I was in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean rowing, and now I made it.

A year later and I’ve got so many opportunities that have opened up and I didn’t really expect to be here.

Christmas last year I was stuck in a really bad storm and it was quite difficult to cope with, especially with everyone back home was having Christmas, but I put myself there and that’s where I wanted to be.

I think if you can get over one of the toughest things, at one of the toughest parts of the year, then that will really set you up for the rest of your life.

Preparing to step on land after 3,000 miles was a really interesting thing, again, never really had expected to do, because I was taking everything one step at a time and suddenly it crept up on me.

I don’t think even a lifetime will let me come to terms with it because it’s such a huge thing.

Since February, I have just been doing so much and quite a lot of its been rowing related, so doing lots of talks, telling people about the experiences, seeing people again, and I also sold my boat, because hopefully it can go on another challenge again because boats belong on water.

Hopefully, I’ll get to do another challenge next year, but it is also about preparing for that. Now that my boats gone, I can start to think about something else.

It’s also about me getting back into my fitness, after spending the past 6 months here, there and everywhere and not really focusing on myself as much.

In January, it’s really about kickstarting into focusing next summer.