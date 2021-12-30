Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his side know they have a target on their backs in the Sky Bet Championship but revelled in a last-gasp 2-1 win away to Blackpool, which included a special goal from Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar.

Duncan Watmore's goal in the 93rd minute snatched all three points for Boro, with the home side having seemingly earned a point with an injury-time equaliser from Blackpool's Shayne Lavery.

Sporar had given Boro the lead with a lovely flick finish, which delighted manager Chris Wilder:

It was a bit of a spectacular finish wasn't it? It's been a tough night overall, but we've found a way to get a result in the end. Middlesbrough FC manager, Chris Wilder

Wilder admitted his side weren't at their best but was pleased they managed to come away with all three points.

"We knew it would be tough at Blackpool, but we got there in the end.

"I'm never embarrassed to go and enjoy a win like this. Blackpool were really aggressive and they asked a lot of questions of us.

"That's the Championship for you, though. There are difficult hurdles for us to get over, but we've got our win."

Andraz Sporar celebrates scoring in Middlesbrough FC's win against Blackpool. Credit: PA Images

"We needed qualities and characteristics to get what was a big win for us. Don't forget this would have been a big scalp for Blackpool.

"We're a big club, we're in form and we will always be a target in this division. All the lads showed terrific attitude and character. It was a stop-start performance, it wasn't fluid, but we've got over the line and it was great to see our 3,500 fans celebrating in the way they did."

Middlesbrough FC players celebrate their 2-1 win over Blackpool. Credit: PA images

Blackpool have now lost five of their last six, with this defeat particularly cruel considering they twice hit the post through Gary Madine and Callum Connolly.

But manager Neil Critchley remained upbeat at the way his depleted side, missing a host of players through injury and Covid, competed against one of the division's heavy hitters.

He said: "That was a brilliant effort from my lads in what was a really good game.

"Middlesbrough are in great form, but we showed terrific energy and passion. If we keep playing like that, we'll be okay in this league."