The couple tell ITV News Tyne Tees reporter Katie Cole the damage has left them devastated

A husband and his pregnant wife from South Shields say they remain homeless after Storm Arwen's powerful winds ripped the roof from their home.

The couple are hoping the New Year will bring a change in their living situation, five weeks after the damage to their rental home.

Jamie Reah is still looking for a new home after the house was badly damaged by the storm.

He and his wife have spent the last month sleeping on friends' sofas.

"Water started coming through every single light in the house, even in the sitting room," Jamie told ITV News Tyne Tees.

Watch the moment the home's roof is torn off in the storm

"That night we moved everything we could out of the house at two o'clock in the morning."

You're sitting there in shock and you don't understand what's going on, you just know you need to move."

A temporary fix by the couple's landlord could not withstand further rain and sleet, with the ceiling eventually collapsing, forcing them to move out.

"The level of stress is unreal," says Jamie.

"I have to go to work every day, my wife has to go to work every day, and we don't know when we're going to get a phone call to hear from someone."

"It's a waiting game. We're waiting for the council to get in touch with us, we're waiting for properties to get back in touch with us so that we can possibly go and rent."

In the meantime, Jamie and Paige will continue to live with friends and are currently waiting for Environmental Health to give them the all-clear to move back in the New Year.