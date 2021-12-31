Play video

After putting five goals past promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson says his side are very much looking forward.

With a victory that moved the Black Cats to the top of the table, Johnson said: “Keep the hammer down, it’s as simple as that, as a football club”“It’s a long project this one, like taking out promotion, relegation, performances week in week out.

“There’s a lot to do at this football club to get us to where we need to be."

We can’t stop and we can’t let a win or two make us think that we’ve cracked it and we can ease off the gas and not drive forward like we have been for the last 12 months Lee Johnson

34,500 fans watched on as Sunderland took the win against a Sheffield Wednesday side who hadn't played since early December due to covid and injuries.

But Johnson is determined to maintain focus and says they "just can't relax" going into the new year.