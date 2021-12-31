Mohammed Javid has spent the last 12 months campaigning for those from ethnic minority backgrounds to get their Covid vaccinations after spending nine days in intensive care, with the virus himself.

The former Stockton mayor worked closely with the Al Farooq Mosque and the GP federation to open pop-up clinics for worshippers and those in the community to receive their jabs.

He said: “As a leader, I tried to engage in the community through this difficult time.

I was very ill in hospital for nine days in intensive care, I recovered and started the campaign which is ongoing Mohammed Javid

Javid took care to make sure those from migrant families also felt comfortable attending clinics and getting their vaccines.

When these families feared authorities might question their status he personally led them from their home to the prayer room, where the clinic was located.

Mohammed said: “This is the only way to come out of this crisis.

We have a lot of refugees and vulnerable people with low incomes not likely to go to their GP so we led a very successful clinic here Mohammed Javid

“It's been a very emotional time but this mosque has been very helpful to the people.”

6 million People in the UK currently unvaccinated

Opening in 2016, the prayer centre is the newest and largest mosque in the country - purpose-built by local Muslims for local Muslims.

Mohammed hopes the pride its worshippers have for the sacred premises, will encourage confidence in the national health service.

He said: "It’s being cultivated here to save the lives of millions of people not just here but around the world. The lockdown has led to a great spirit.”

