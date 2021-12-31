New Year Honours: North East sport, education and community champions make 2022 list
The 2022 New Year Honours list includes 20 names from the North East.
Among them are champions of education, sport coaching, business, diversity, writing and their communities.
Meet those honoured by the Queen for their extraordinary achievements.
Tyne and Wear
Professor Phillip Blythe
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Services to Science and Engineering in Transport and Government
Whitley Bay
Professor of Intelligent Transport Systems, Phillip Blythe served as Director of the Transport Operations Research Group at Newcastle University for 13 years until stepping down from this post in June 2015.
He took up a three year, 3-day a week appointment as Chief Scientific Adviser for the Department of Transport (DfT) - a role he left this year and for which he is being honoured.Ann Cleeves
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Services to Reading and Libraries
Whitley Bay
This year, the 'Vera' author launched a scheme to support wellbeing by improving access to stories, books and audiobooks in the region.
Video report by Emily Reader
'Reading for Wellbeing' sees medical professionals refer suitable patients – including those who might have chronic pain, anxiety, stress or depression - to the Reading Workers, who will strive to "support, empower and motivate each person to take proactive steps to improve their health and wellbeing" through reading workshops.
Anya Francis
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Services to Young People in Durham through swimming
Hetton Le Hole
Anya Francis is being honoured for her role in nurturing the swimmings skills of young people in Hetton and enhancing engagement with the activity.
Christopher Cookson
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Voluntary and Charitable Services
South Shields
The John Lewis customer delivery hub technician has raised thousands of pounds through founding the Charlie and Carter Foundation after his two sons passed away in 2013 and 2019.
The foundation financially supports parents of seriously ill children.
David Laurence Nicholson
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Services to Hospital Radio Broadcasting and to the Community
Newcastle upon Tyne
The chair of Radio Tyneside is being honoured for running Tyneside's Premier Hospital radio station, which has over 40 volunteers and has made countless hospital visits more pleasant experiences.
Gary Bennett
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Services to Anti-Racism in Football
Houghton-le-Spring
The former Sunderland defender and captain for five years is currently head coach at Show Racism the Red Card, a charity which tackles racism in society.
Bennett holds workshops in schools, youth projects and helps educate people into the suffering caused by racism.
Edward Darke
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Services to the Community in North Tyneside
Longbenton
Edward 'Eddie' Darke, the Labour Councillor North Tyneside, will receive an MBE for his community work this year.
Ian Green
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Services to Apprenticeships and to STEM skills
Houghton-le-Spring
The section manager for Nissan Training, Global Training Centre and Nissan Skills is being honoured for his commitment to training people in science, technology and engineering (STEM) skills through apprenticeships.
Sindy Skeldon
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Public Service
Wallsend
Skeldon will receive an OBE for her work as deputy director of Universal Credit National Services, Work and Health Services at the Department for Work and Pensions.
Northumberland
Marie Addison
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Services to the community
Northumberland
A colleague described her as "superstar of the railway" who is "always willing to go that extra mile to help whether that be a colleague or a customer" - Marie Addison is now being honoured for her services to the community.
Derek Wood
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Services to pensioners
Ashington
Head of Retirement Services Assurance at the Department for Work and Pensions, Derek Wood was nominated for his hard work to support pensioners.
Lesley Moody
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Services to Business and to the community in North East England
Morpeth
Moody has advocated for North East businesses at an immensely difficult time as President of the North East England Chamber of Commerce.
North Yorkshire
Robert Goodwill MP
Knight
Political and Public service
York
The 65-year-old Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby will receive a Knighthood for political and public service.
Elizabeth Jane Russell
Companion of the Order of the Bath
Services to the Economy during Covid-19
Northallerton
The Director General of Tax and Welfare, HM Treasury from Northallerton has been recognised for services to the economy during Covid-19.
David Kerfoot
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Services to Rural Businesses and the Voluntary and Community Sector
Northallerton
Kerfoot is being honoured for supporting rural businesses as late chair of the North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.
David Llewellyn
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Services to Higher Education, to the Agri-Food Chain and to Rural Industries
Leyburn
The late vice-chancellor of Harper Adams University retired at the end of the year after a long career in higher education.
Russell McCallion
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Services to Business and to the community in the Tees Valley
Northallerton
McCallion will receive an OBE for supporting businesses and the community in the Tees Valley.
Donald Parker
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Services to Education in North Yorkshire
Knaresborough
Lately CEO of Yorkshire Collaborative Academy Trust, Parker is being honoured for services to education.
Lucy Carpenter
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Services to Atmospheric Chemistry
York
The Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry at the University of York is to be honoured for services to her field.
Yvonne Copley
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Services to Women and to the community in York
Easingwold
The 67-year-old from Easingwold has been recognised for services to women and thecommunity in York through her role as chief executive of Kyra's Women's Project.