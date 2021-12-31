The 2022 New Year Honours list includes 20 names from the North East.

Among them are champions of education, sport coaching, business, diversity, writing and their communities.

Meet those honoured by the Queen for their extraordinary achievements.

Tyne and Wear

Professor Phillip Blythe

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Services to Science and Engineering in Transport and Government

Whitley Bay

Professor of Intelligent Transport Systems, Phillip Blythe served as Director of the Transport Operations Research Group at Newcastle University for 13 years until stepping down from this post in June 2015.

He took up a three year, 3-day a week appointment as Chief Scientific Adviser for the Department of Transport (DfT) - a role he left this year and for which he is being honoured.Ann Cleeves

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Services to Reading and Libraries

Whitley Bay

This year, the 'Vera' author launched a scheme to support wellbeing by improving access to stories, books and audiobooks in the region.

Video report by Emily Reader

'Reading for Wellbeing' sees medical professionals refer suitable patients – including those who might have chronic pain, anxiety, stress or depression - to the Reading Workers, who will strive to "support, empower and motivate each person to take proactive steps to improve their health and wellbeing" through reading workshops.

Anya Francis

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Services to Young People in Durham through swimming

Hetton Le Hole

Anya Francis is being honoured for her role in nurturing the swimmings skills of young people in Hetton and enhancing engagement with the activity.

Christopher Cookson

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Voluntary and Charitable Services

South Shields

The John Lewis customer delivery hub technician has raised thousands of pounds through founding the Charlie and Carter Foundation after his two sons passed away in 2013 and 2019.

The foundation financially supports parents of seriously ill children.

David Laurence Nicholson

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Services to Hospital Radio Broadcasting and to the Community

Newcastle upon Tyne

The chair of Radio Tyneside is being honoured for running Tyneside's Premier Hospital radio station, which has over 40 volunteers and has made countless hospital visits more pleasant experiences.

Gary Bennett

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Services to Anti-Racism in Football

Houghton-le-Spring

The former Sunderland defender and captain for five years is currently head coach at Show Racism the Red Card, a charity which tackles racism in society.

Bennett holds workshops in schools, youth projects and helps educate people into the suffering caused by racism.

Bennett in the 1985 Milk Cup semi-final Credit: PA

Edward Darke

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Services to the Community in North Tyneside

Longbenton

Edward 'Eddie' Darke, the Labour Councillor North Tyneside, will receive an MBE for his community work this year.

Ian Green

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Services to Apprenticeships and to STEM skills

Houghton-le-Spring

The section manager for Nissan Training, Global Training Centre and Nissan Skills is being honoured for his commitment to training people in science, technology and engineering (STEM) skills through apprenticeships.

Sindy Skeldon

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Public Service

Wallsend

Skeldon will receive an OBE for her work as deputy director of Universal Credit National Services, Work and Health Services at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Northumberland

Marie Addison

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Services to the community

Northumberland

A colleague described her as "superstar of the railway" who is "always willing to go that extra mile to help whether that be a colleague or a customer" - Marie Addison is now being honoured for her services to the community.

Derek Wood

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Services to pensioners

Ashington

Head of Retirement Services Assurance at the Department for Work and Pensions, Derek Wood was nominated for his hard work to support pensioners.

Lesley Moody

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Services to Business and to the community in North East England

Morpeth

Moody has advocated for North East businesses at an immensely difficult time as President of the North East England Chamber of Commerce.

North Yorkshire

Robert Goodwill MP

Knight

Political and Public service

York

The 65-year-old Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby will receive a Knighthood for political and public service.

Sir Robert Goodwill MP will receive a Knighthood.

Elizabeth Jane Russell

Companion of the Order of the Bath

Services to the Economy during Covid-19

Northallerton

Dame Elizabeth Jane Russell has been awarded the Order of the Bath for her services to the economy during Covid.

The Director General of Tax and Welfare, HM Treasury from Northallerton has been recognised for services to the economy during Covid-19.

David Kerfoot

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Services to Rural Businesses and the Voluntary and Community Sector

Northallerton

Kerfoot is being honoured for supporting rural businesses as late chair of the North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

David Llewellyn

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Services to Higher Education, to the Agri-Food Chain and to Rural Industries

Leyburn

The late vice-chancellor of Harper Adams University retired at the end of the year after a long career in higher education.

Russell McCallion

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Services to Business and to the community in the Tees Valley

Northallerton

McCallion will receive an OBE for supporting businesses and the community in the Tees Valley.

Donald Parker

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Services to Education in North Yorkshire

Knaresborough

Lately CEO of Yorkshire Collaborative Academy Trust, Parker is being honoured for services to education.

Lucy Carpenter

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Services to Atmospheric Chemistry

York

The Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry at the University of York is to be honoured for services to her field.

Yvonne Copley

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Services to Women and to the community in York

Easingwold

The 67-year-old from Easingwold has been recognised for services to women and thecommunity in York through her role as chief executive of Kyra's Women's Project.