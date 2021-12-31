Play video

71-year-old Bob Lang finished a 5000-mile walking challenge today in order to raise money for motor neurone disease.

With his challenge he has raised £7000 for the Darby Rimmer Foundation, a charity set up by England football captain Steph Houghton.

Steph is a close childhood friend of Bob's daughter and as a young girl, Bob used to take her to five a side training.

She said: “It’s a bit of emotional day, just because of what he’s achieved, obviously he got a lot of messages from his daughter just to say how proud we are of him and just a massive thank you really”

Steph’s husband Stephen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018 and the couple set up the foundation to help those with the illness.

Bob has walked 15 miles a day, every day, for the last year with his dog Barney and has covered the equivalent distance to the west coast of America via Russia.

His daughter Lauren Lang says: “He’s walked every single day, he hasn’t missed a day”

He’s walked in all weathers, he’s walked when he’s had aches and pains, he had a bad tooth, he fell in a stream, he’s had all sorts, he had sun stroke and he still managed to continue to walk Lauren Lang

As he finished his final walk today in Seaham, he was greeted with quite a crowd cheering him to the finish.

Bob said: “I got a little bit emotional when I saw all the people. I’ve got lots of friends, luckily I’ve got lots of friends, and it’s great that they’ve took time out to come here today”

