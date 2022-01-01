Cyclist seriously injured in New Year Day's crash in Newcastle
A female cyclist is in hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Newcastle.
At around 9.20am today (Saturday) police received a report a car had been travelling on St Lawrence Road in Newcastle when it collided with a cyclist.
The driver of the car, a 29-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by using the Tell Us Something page on our website, or calling 101 quoting log NP-20220101-0599.