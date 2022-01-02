The Conservative MP for Hexham and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has referred himself for investigation over a donation he received.

It follows a report in the Daily Mirror that Mr Opperman was given money by a dining club linked events where he has given a number of speeches.

The article said the MP received cash from the London and Northern Dining Club in October 2021.

Ministers are forbidden from accepting payment for speeches on topics linked to their role in government.

Guy Opperman has told ITV Tyne Tees he does believe any rules have been broken.

This political donation has been declared properly and transparently in accordance with the rules and was not connected to events I attended as a minister. "To ensure confidence, I have asked the department's permanent secretary to take an independent look into the facts. Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman MP

A Department Work and Pensions spokesperson said: "The Minister for Pensions had asked the Department to examine the facts around these events which he attended in a ministerial capacity."