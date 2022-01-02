Hexham MP Guy Opperman refers himself for investigation over whether he broke ministerial rules
The Conservative MP for Hexham and Pensions Minister Guy Opperman has referred himself for investigation over a donation he received.
It follows a report in the Daily Mirror that Mr Opperman was given money by a dining club linked events where he has given a number of speeches.
The article said the MP received cash from the London and Northern Dining Club in October 2021.
Ministers are forbidden from accepting payment for speeches on topics linked to their role in government.
Guy Opperman has told ITV Tyne Tees he does believe any rules have been broken.
A Department Work and Pensions spokesperson said: "The Minister for Pensions had asked the Department to examine the facts around these events which he attended in a ministerial capacity."