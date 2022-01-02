Play video

A dad who set up a charity after losing both his sons to illnesses says he hopes being awarded an MBE will allow the foundation to help more families.

The Charlie and Carter Foundation, named after Chris and Sarah Cookson’s two boys, helps families of seriously ill children.

The family’s youngest son, Carter, died three years ago aged just 25 days. His older brother died at the age of two and a half in 2013.

Carter Cookson Credit: Family photo

Chris, who was recognised in the New Year’s Honours for services to charity, says it is one of the biggest moments of his life.

We never thought our life would turn out this way. We should be having a different life with the boys and watching them do things that normal boys would have done: football, school and all that. But that's not the life that we were dealt. Chris Cookson

Charlie Cookson Credit: Family photo

Chris says the charity has given him and Sarah a focus after their tragic loss, and hopes to increase the amount of support it can give families year ahead.

"To receive this award for the work that we've done, I think it just shows anybody looking at us now, that this charity is serious. They want to help as many families as possible.”