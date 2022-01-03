Play video

Video report by ITV Tyne Tees' Gregg Easteal

Bereaved parents of soldiers killed in Iraq have spoken out against Tony Blair's knighthood, with one mother telling ITV Tyne Tees "his name rocks the back of my spine".

More than half of Britons disapprove of Tony Blair’s knighthood, according to a YouGov poll.

63% say they disapprove

41% say they ‘strongly’ disapprove

14% say they approve

In the 2022 New Year Honours list, the longest-serving Labour Prime Minister and former MP for Sedgefield was made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter - the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, to which appointments are in the Queen's gift without advice from the government.

But by the afternoon of Tuesday 4 January, more than 600,000 people had signed a petition calling to have the honour rescinded.

600,000+ People had signed the petition as of 5PM on Tuesday 4 January

Angus Scott, who started the petition, holds Blair "personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts".

Janice Proctor, from Washington, lost her son Private Michael Tench on 21 January 2007 when he died due to injuries sustained from a roadside bomb blast Basrah City, Southern Iraq. The Sunderland-born boxing enthusiast was just 18 years old.

Ms Proctor supports the petition and says she was "disgusted" to see Mr Blair on the honours list.

"His name rocks the back of my spine," she said. "Every year Tony Blair comes up with something that brings back horrible memories.

Play video

It's just absolutely appalling for this man to be given such a high knighthood for disaster. This man isn't worthy. He isn't worthy of this. Janice Proctor

Ms Proctor went on to describe the year after seeing her son's "completely mutilated" body - which she requested to see - as the "biggest battle of my life".

Private Michael Tench

15 years on and time stands still every year on his anniversary. It's just wrong that he has been given this award. Janice Proctor

Lance Corporal Ben Hyde of the Royal Military Police was just 23 when he and five others were killed by a mob of Iraqi civilians in the town of Majar al-Kabir.

Lance Corporal Ben Hyde Credit: Ben Hyde Foundation

His father, John Hyde, has also criticised the decision to honour Mr Blair.

"To say I was astonished would be a very mild way of putting my feelings," he said.

Play video

Surely it would be far more fitting to honour our service men and women who died for Queen and Country in Iraq than to honour the man who sent them there with a lie. John Hyde, Ben Hyde's father

To support his claim, Mr Hyde cited the 'Iraq Inquiry'. Also known as the 'Chilcot Report', the seven-year-long inquiry concluded Mr Blair exaggerated the threat posed by Saddam Hussein, led Britain into an unnecessary war before peaceful options had been exhausted and sent ill-equipped British troops into battle.

In response to the criticism, Labour leader Keir Starmer argued the former Prime Minister's involvement with the Iraq War doesn't detract from his successes, which 'made huge differences to the lives of millions of people'.

Under Mr Blair's premiership, a National Minimum Wage was introduced, Section 28 (which banned teachers 'promoting homosexuality') was abolished and he played an active role in the historical Northern Ireland peace process.

Play video

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change provided the following statement from Mr Blair on receiving the honour:

"It is an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen.

"It was a great privilege to serve as Prime Minister and I would like to thank all those who served alongside me, in politics, public service and all parts of our society, for their dedication and commitment to our country."

Buckingham Palace, who bestowed the honour on Sir Tony, declined to comment on the backlash.