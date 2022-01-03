Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Scarborough man

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a Scarborough man who was last seen on New Year's Day.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Conway left the Royal Tandoori restaurant on Queen Street in Scarborough at roughly 9pm.

Police are unsure of his movements after this and are "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

"Jason is around 6ft tall and of a medium build with light brown short hair," North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

He has a distinctive tattoo on his arm and we believe he is wearing light grey trousers, a long black coat and dark brown boots. North Yorkshire Police statement

"For an immediate sighting, please call 999 or call 101 with any other information which could help to locate Jason."