Train services across the North East disrupted by Covid staff absences
Rail passengers in the North East were hit by disruption on the first working day of the year due to a combination of faults and coronavirus-related staff shortages.
Train journeys are being impacted as operators are running reduced timetables in a bid to improve reliability.
It comes after weeks of short-notice cancellations because of staff shortages caused by Covid cases.
ScotRail implemented a temporary weekday timetable on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has resulted in a "large number of absences".
More than 150 daily services have been cut - including on routes through Newcastle.
National Rail Enquiries also warned passengers that a "problem under investigation" between Darlington and York was causing disruption between the stations.
This affected CrossCountry, London North Eastern Railway and TransPennine Express services.