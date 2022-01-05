Number of people in hospital with Covid increases 137% since Christmas Eve

Healthcare bosses say there's been a 137% increase in people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in the North East and north Cumbria since Christmas Eve.

137% Increase in people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 since Christmas Eve.

Adding to the heavy winter workload for the NHS, is rising staff absence because of sickness and the need for staff to self-isolate.

As of 2 January 2022, hospital workforce sickness due to Covid-19 has increased from 1.7% to 4% since 24 December 2021 - that is a 135% increase

135% Increase in hospital workforce sickness due to Covid-19 since 24 December 2021

Neil Halford, Medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System, said: "GP practices, ambulance services and hospital trusts across the North East and north Cumbria continue to work under extreme and increasing pressure."

Our services and hospitals are doing all they can to manage these pressures and to minimise any impact the best they can. To continue to protect hospital staff and patients, visiting restrictions are being maintained or strengthened and people should check individual trust websites to find out the latest position. Neil Halford, Medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System

The NENC Medical director went on to say: "All staff across the health system are working very hard to care for patients during what is a very difficult time and we thank each of them for their continued effort, flexibility and dedication."

It is not only just hospitals dealing with staff shortages as employees self-isolate. GP's surgeries and Pharmacies have also been impacted.

The NHS is appealing for people to continue to do their bit to try and limit the spread of coronavirus and in turn prevent the health service from being overwhelmed.

"The best way to support your NHS is by getting vaccinated, washing your hands regularly, wearing masks and keeping rooms ventilated when you do mix with family and friends."