Sunderland's impressive end to last year has been recognised in League One's monthly award nominations.Black Cats midfielder Alex Pritchard is one of four players up for December's Sky Bet Player of the Month Award and Lee Johnson is nominated for the Manager of the Month accolade.

Johnson’s nomination comes after leading the Wearsiders to an unbeaten December, as they made the most of their six games with a 14-point haul and a huge 17-3 goal differential.

Johnson was without a number of key players last month, including talisman Aiden McGeady, full-backs Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins, as well as club captain Corey Evans. However the 40-year-old juggled his squad and lifted them to the top of the table.

Johnson is up against John Coleman (Accrington Stanley), Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic) and Paul Warne (Rotherham United).For the Player of the Month Award, Black Cats star Alex Pritchard is up against Rotherham's Dan Barlaser, Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and Oxford forward Matty Taylor.

Pritchard has contributed one goal and four direct assists in six games in December. However, the figures don't do the forward justice, as his creative spark behind the central striker has been the heartbeat of a Sunderland side that scored just shy of 20 goals last month.

His manager Lee Johnson says that it's his job to get even more out of the 28-year-old.