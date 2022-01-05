Play video

Video report by ITV Tyne Tees' Jonny Blair

A petition demanding a change to the Tyne Tunnel's new payment system has garnered thousands of signatures in just 2 days, after thousands claim they are being wrongly fined.

Teething problems with the changes to how people pay to use the tunnel, which connects both sides of the Tyne, have resulted in thousands of penalty fines being sent out.

Drivers using the crossing used to be able to pay at toll booths, but since November the tunnel has gone cashless, meaning drivers go straight through and have to pay online before midnight the next day, or in advance.

2,264,038 vehicles used the system since November

4,000+ signatures calling for an overhaul of the new system

24+ hours drivers have to make the payment before a fine is issued

Gary Spedding, who started the petition which 4,000 people have signed, says the new system is unfair and that fines have 'skyrocketed' since the cashless system was introduced.

Those who operate the Tyne Tunnel say they're obliged to reduce the number of fines issued and most customers are crossing without issue, but Gary believes the severity of the fines unfairly penalises working class people who rely on the tunnel.

The petition is calling for:

All unpaid toll charges in the 6 months prior to January 1 to be cancelled

The 'pay later' period to be increased from 48 hours to 5 working days

An advertising campaign to ensure people are fully aware of the charges

The current penalty system to be replaced with less severe fines

A review of the appeals process

A spokesperson at TT2, which operates the Tyne Tunnels, said: “Changing a tolling-system that has been in operation for decades, will naturally take customers some time to get used to – particularly if they are learning a new way to pay."

While we recognise there was some inevitable confusion at the outset we are working with customers to help them through this transition. Spokesperson for TT2

They added: “The majority of motorists have adapted well to the new system, which is already proving to be a faster, smoother way to travel through the Tyne Tunnels. More than 94% of customers made compliant journeys within the first month, and we expect this to continue rising as more people get used to the new system.

“We anticipated an initial spike in [fines] and so in agreement with Transport North East we have implemented some transitional rules as people got used to new ways of paying. This has the benefit of allowing us to uphold more appeals and reflects on TT2’s commitment to working with our customers."

Transport bosses say the new system drives down carbon emissions and makes journey times quicker. They also say there are a range of ways to pay for the passage.

A spokesperson for Transport North East, said: “Tyne Pass has seen 2,264,038 vehicles make use of the new system since it began in November, driving down carbon emissions from vehicles and making journey times quicker as a result.

"The vast majority of people pay for their journey with ease however unfortunately a small percentage of users fail to pay their toll and receive a charge for non-payment as a result."

They added: “We are working with TT2 on all aspects of the new system and we continue to listen to user feedback to ensure that we make continuous improvements as this system is rolled out.

"We want to make sure the number of non-payments and therefore charges is as low as possible however it is important that users do pay for their journey, as they are required to do so by law.”